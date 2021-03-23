Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah to air in India on 28 March on Colors Infinity
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey will also be available to watch on Colors Infinity TV on Voot Select.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey was unarguably one of the biggest television events of the year. The two-hour primetime special, which premiered first on 7 March on the CBS Television Network in the US, will soon be available for Indian audiences.
The intimate conversation will air on Sunday, 28 March at 8pm on Colors Infinity; and will also be available to watch on Colors Infinity TV on Voot Select.
Winfrey, in a wide-ranging interview, spoke to Markle about stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure. Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.
The special is produced by Harpo Productions. Executive producers are Terry Wood and Tara Montgomery, the co-executive producer is Brian Piotrowicz. The special is internationally distributed by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Piers Morgan quits Good Morning Britain after his comments on Meghan Markle draws heavy criticism
Piers Morgan said Monday on Good Morning Britain during a discussion about Meghan’s revelations that, "I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report."
Meghan Markle’s father suggests she exaggerated instance of racism within British royal family, says her interview was 'way over the top'
“They went way over the top with these stories with #OprahWinfrey and should have waited, considering the Queen's age and Philip's age," said Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle.
Buckingham Palace's 'sedate' statement over Meghan Markle's racism claims receives mass criticism
Many people have backed Meghan Markle, saying the allegations demonstrate the need for change in an institution that hasn’t kept pace with the #MeToo and Black Lives Matter movements