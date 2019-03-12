Megha Akash, Atharvaa, Director Kannan talk about Boomerang, and Rajinikanth's appreciation

Atharvaa Murali and Megha Akash's social drama Boomerang, produced and directed by Kannan, hit the cinemas on 8 March. In this exclusive chat with Firstpost, Atharvaa, Megha Akash and Kannan talk about the film, the underlying message in the story and how they managed to wrap up the project in a short time frame.

"When I was shooting for back to back Telugu films, I happened to listen to the Boomerang script from director Kannan sir. It was even before Rajinikanth sir's Petta happened. This was when I had been waiting for the release of Enai Nokki Paayum Thota. Both Petta and Vandha Rajavathaan Varuven came to me after Boomerang," Megha Akash told Firstpost.

Megha said she could connect to her role in Boomerang very easily. "I play a Viscom student, and in real life too, I'm a Viscom student. There's an essential message in the film, which Kannan sir has conveyed brilliantly," she said.

Atharvaa lauded director Kannan's filmmaking skills and his ability to take full control over the production. "Boomerang is one of the fastest projects I've ever done. Although the film carries an important social message, Kannan sir has made sure that it's not preachy. As youngsters, we have tried to convey something which we felt was right," Atharvaa told Firstpost.

Megha Akash started the year with Petta and Vandha Rajavathaan Varuven, and Boomerang marks her third release in 2019 in Tamil. "Sharing screen space with Superstar Rajinikanth sir was indeed a dream. It was an incredible experience. Since Petta marked my debut in Tamil cinema, I was so thrilled about it. Initially, I thought it was a prank from someone when I was called to star in Petta. Working with Superstar was a memorable experience," she said.

Atharvaa said Karma is the underlying theme of Boomerang. "Face transplantation, farmers issue, interlinking of rivers and a lot of sensitive subjects have been dealt with in the movie. A grave situation arises, and a group of boys join forces to tackle the issue. Talking about problems is one thing and getting into action is another. Boomerang revolves around the latter," said Atharvaa.

Recently, Superstar Rajinikanth said the content of Boomerang floored him after watching the video promos and the trailer. Talking about meeting Rajinikanth, director Kannan, in a statement, said, "One thing that I earnestly felt happy for was the way Rajini sir thoroughly enjoyed our songs and trailers, especially the song 'Desame' which is based on interlinking of Indian rivers. He was so excited watching this song, and appreciated it for the grandeur. He didn’t stop there. Later, he curiously asked about each and every detail behind the making of this song."

"If not for Atharvaa, Boomerang would not have happened at all. I'm really grateful to him for accepting this film and traveling with the project. We have made a bold and entertaining film. Boomerang is a crucial film in my career," said Kannan.

