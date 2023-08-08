Megan Thee Stallion said she has suffered daily since rapper Tory Lanezshot her in the feet three years ago in a written statement read during Lanez’s sentencing, which will stretch into Tuesday.

“Since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I have not experienced a single day of peace,” Megan said in a statement read by Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta. “Slowly but surely, I’m healing and coming back, but I will never be the same.”

The hip-hop star, who testified during the trial, said she struggled with whether she would appear to give the statement in person, but said she “simply could not bring myself to be in a room with Tory again.”

She asked that her absence not be taken as a sign of indifference, and urged Judge David Herriford to issue a stiff sentence.

The judge had been expected to sentence Lanez Monday at a hearing that often can take only a couple of hours, but Herriford had attorneys for the two sides argue each factor of his potential sentence, and allowed seven witnesses to give statements on Lanez’s charitable giving, his childhood trauma, and his status as father of a 6-year-old son.

Prosecutors are asking a judge to hand down a 13-year sentence to the 31-year-old Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson. Lanez was convicted of three felonies: assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Lawyers for Lanez said in a sentencing memo that he should get only probation and be released from jail to enter a residential substance abuse program. They plan to appeal his conviction.

Megan testified during the trial that Lanez had fired the gun at the back of her feet and shouted for her to dance as she walked away from an SUV in which they had been riding in summer 2020. The pair had left a party at Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood Hills home.

Lanez’s father, Sonstar Peterson, a Christian minister, choked back tears in court Monday as he told the judge about his wife, Luella, dying just a few days after showing the first symptoms of a rare blood disorder that would lead to her death when Lanez was 11.

“I don’t think anybody ever gets over that,” he said of their youngest child, Lanez. “But his music became his outlet.”

Other witnesses talked about Lanez nearly constant charitable giving even before fame and money from music came to him in 2017.

The mother of his son, Raina Cassagne, called him “the most supportive father, the funniest father.”