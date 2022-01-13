Megan Fox announces engagement to Machine Gun Kelly, shares proposal video on Instagram
Megan Fox shared video of Machine Gun Kelly taking a knee at the top of a flight of outdoor stairs under the tree where the two say they fell in love in July of 2020
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged.
The actor and rapper have decided to legalise their dramatically eccentric coupling, according to Instagram videos that each posted Wednesday.
Fox shared video of Kelly taking a knee at the top of a flight of outdoor stairs under the tree where the two say they fell in love in July of 2020.
“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” Fox wrote in the post. “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.”
An Instagram video from Kelly shows Fox wearing the two merged rings he had made for the occasion, with a diamond and an emerald that form “the obscure heart that is our love.” Fox ended her post with, “and then we drank each other’s blood,” a moment not shown in the video.
View this post on Instagram
It’s the second marriage for Fox, the 35-year-old star of the Transformers films. She was married to actor Brian Austin Green from 2010 to 2021. The two have three sons together.
It’s the first marriage for the 31-year-old Kelly, who has a daughter from a previous relationship.
also read
RD Burman death anniversary: 5 finest self-rendered songs of Pancham Da you can hear on loop
Renowned music maverick Rahul Dev Burman who was popularly known as Pancham Da won millions of hearts owing to his unique style of composing music. Here are some of the best songs by RD Burman:
With new album Dawn FM, The Weeknd muses on love, heartbreak, and betrayal with a host of collaborators
One can argue that 2022 has already seen the first addition to those end-of-year lists we will see in December – The Weeknd’s excellent full-length record Dawn FM.
Nevermind! Spencer Elden's lawsuit of child pornography against Nirvana dismissed: All you need to know about the case
“Spencer Elden has spent three decades profiting from his celebrity as the self-anointed 'Nirvana Baby,'” the judge gave until 27 January to file an amended complaint that addresses the issues raised in the defendants’ motion.