You are here:

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine says he's working on new album despite throat cancer diagnosis

FP Staff

Jun 18, 2019 14:18:38 IST

Heavy metal band Megadeth's frontman Dave Mustaine has announced that he has been diagnosed with throat cancer.

Following his diagnosis most of the band's shows for this year will be cancelled. The singer/guitarist also revealed that he and his band members are currently working on the follow-up album to 2016's Dystopia, which won them their first Grammy, according to Variety.


View this post on Instagram

I’ve been diagnosed with throat cancer. It’s clearly something to be respected and faced head on - but I’ve faced obstacles before. I’m working closely with my doctors, and we’ve mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90% success rate. Treatment has already begun. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Unfortunately, this requires that we cancel most shows this year. The 2019 Megacruise will happen, and the band will be a part of it in some form. All up to date information will be at megadeth.com as we get it. Megadeth will be back on the road ASAP. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Meanwhile, Kiko, David, Dirk and I are in the studio, working on the follow up to Dystopia – which I can’t wait for everyone to hear. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I’m so thankful for my whole team – family, doctors, band members, trainers, and more. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I’ll keep everyone posted. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ See you soon, Dave Mustaine

A post shared by Dave Mustaine (@davemustaine) on

Mustaine, a former member of Metallica, founded Megadeth in 1983. Following the revelation, the musician's friends from the industry expressed their support on social media. Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash hoped for Mustaine's recovery.

Metallica's guitarist Ron McGovney and Megadeth bassist David Ellefson also extended their support.

So far, Megadeth has released 15 albums including their debut Killing Is My Business... and Business is Good! and  Peace Sells... but Who's Buying? The band also has platinum-selling albums like Countdown to Extinction and Rust in Peace(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2019 14:18:38 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Dave Mustaine , david ellefson , Grammy , Guns N' Roses , Megadeth , Metallica , ron mcgovney , Slash , throat cancer , Tune In , TuneIn

also see

Jay-Z is first hip-hop artist to become a billionaire, reportedly 'reaping earnings from liquor, art and real estate'

Jay-Z is first hip-hop artist to become a billionaire, reportedly 'reaping earnings from liquor, art and real estate'

Miley Cyrus speaks out after being groped by fan in Spain, stresses the importance of consent

Miley Cyrus speaks out after being groped by fan in Spain, stresses the importance of consent

Shakira faces $16.4 mn tax fraud case in Spanish court; pop singer denies accusation

Shakira faces $16.4 mn tax fraud case in Spanish court; pop singer denies accusation