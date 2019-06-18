Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine says he's working on new album despite throat cancer diagnosis

Heavy metal band Megadeth's frontman Dave Mustaine has announced that he has been diagnosed with throat cancer.

Following his diagnosis most of the band's shows for this year will be cancelled. The singer/guitarist also revealed that he and his band members are currently working on the follow-up album to 2016's Dystopia, which won them their first Grammy, according to Variety.

Mustaine, a former member of Metallica, founded Megadeth in 1983. Following the revelation, the musician's friends from the industry expressed their support on social media. Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash hoped for Mustaine's recovery.

I have 100% faith you will conquer this as you do everything else. Get better soon my friend. iiii]; )' — Slash (@Slash) June 18, 2019

Metallica's guitarist Ron McGovney and Megadeth bassist David Ellefson also extended their support.

Old band mates with @Metallica. Hopefully , I can give @DaveMustaine a hug like this very soon. We are all standing strong with you Dave! pic.twitter.com/0PBha8EqfW — Ron McGovney (@RonMcGovney) June 17, 2019

Praying for my friend @DaveMustaine for a full and speedy recovery! https://t.co/0vq6hqcnzV — David Ellefson (@ellefsondavid) June 17, 2019

So far, Megadeth has released 15 albums including their debut Killing Is My Business... and Business is Good! and Peace Sells... but Who's Buying? The band also has platinum-selling albums like Countdown to Extinction and Rust in Peace. (With inputs from Press Trust of India)

