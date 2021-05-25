'What has already been revealed now is enough to make working together impossible moving forward': Megadeth member Dave Mustaine said of David Ellefson's exit from the band.

David Ellefson will no longer be a part of the heavy metal band Megadeth after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against him. Megadeth co-founder and lead guitarist Dave Mustaine issued a statement on Twitter on 24 May (Monday).

"While we do not know every detail of what occurred, with an already strained relationship, what has already been revealed now is enough to make working together impossible moving forward," said Mustaine.

Here is the tweet

According to Variety, Ellefson, 56, has been accused of grooming an underage girl, a fan, via video and text interactions, which were leaked online.

Ellefson addressed the accusations on his now private Instagram account and said they were "private, adult interactions that were taken out of context and manipulated to inflict maximum damage to my reputation, my career and family." He added that the videos circulating on social media were "released with ill intention by a third party who was not authorised to have them or share them."

On 11 May, Megadeth had said they are aware of the allegations against Ellefson and are "watching the developments carefully." "However, there are clearly aspects of David’s private life that he has kept to himself. As this situation unfolds, it is important that all voices be heard clearly and respectfully. We look forward to the truth coming to light," read the statement.

Megadeth was co-founded by Mustaine and Ellefson in 1983, and released their debut album Killing Is My Business... and Business Is Good! two years later. The bassist remained a part of the heavy metal outfit till 2002 and then rejoined in 2010.