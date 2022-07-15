Meet the quirky, yet serious, ‘Janta Ka Lawyer’ aka Riteish Deshmukh on Amazon miniTV's Case Toh Banta Hai
Be ready for one of a kind court room filled with laughter, fun and ilzaams.
Amazon miniTV is geared up to take audiences to one-of-a-kind courtroom filled with laughter, fun, and atrangli ilzaams with their upcoming show Case Toh Banta Hai. Taking the excitement higher, Amazon miniTV has dropped a quirky video introducing the 'Janta Ka Lawyer' in India's biggest weekly comedy show!
All suited up, Riteish is seen brushing up his argumentative skills with his impeccable humour. As our Janta Ka Lawyer tries to recreate the famous 'Tareekh Pe Tareekh' dialogue, we're taken back in time. But, the only 'tareekh (date)' that’s one everyone's mind, is 29 July, when Case Toh Banta Hai releases on Amazon miniTV with fresh episodes every Friday!
Counted amongst the best comedy actors in the Indian Film Industry, Riteish's comic timing and talent are unmatchable. His puns, satire, dialogue delivery, and expressions have tickled audiences' funny bones over the years giving us a host of memorable characters over time. With Case Toh Banta Hai, Riteish is ready to take fans on a fun-filled ride that will make them scream HA! HA! HA! instead of Order! Order! Order!
So, are you excited to see how this Janta Ka Lawyer shows up against the Bollywood Insaaf Specialist Varun Sharma and wins Judge Kusha Kapila's heart? Don't forget to tune into Amazon Shopping App and watch Case Toh Banta Hai for free.
