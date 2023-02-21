Breland is currently becoming the most talked about name in American country music. The 27-year-old singer, who performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the Daytona 500 on Sunday, impressed many with his soulful rendition of the United States’ national anthem. Breland has collaborated with several famous musicians in the past two years including Lady A, Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett, Mickey Guyton and Dierks Bentley. The musician has had an incredible journey so far, from being a TikTok sensation to garnering two platinum hits and three top 20 country singles in a span of a few years. Here is everything you need to know about the singer and his “cross country style” that is shaking up America:

Hailing from New Jersey’s Burlington Township, Daniel Gerard Breland aka Breland shot to fame with his single “My Truck” from his self-titled EP. The snappy trap and rap-influenced song cemented Breland’s cross country style. It also became a platinum-selling track and was a Billboard Hot 100 chart crossover. Breland then collaborated with Dierks Bentley and Hardy for the track “Beers on Me”, which became a platinum hit as well.

In September 2021, the 27-year-old released his first album “Cross Country“. The album was a hit, with the title track earning Breland a CMT Music Awards nomination for breakthrough video of the year. The singer also earned nominations for performance of the year for “Friendship Train”, which he sang during his 2021 CMT gig with Gladys Knight and Mickey Guyton, as well as his rendition of “Ride Wit Me” with Nelly, Kane Brown and Blanco Brown in an episode of CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends. Breland was the only artist to be nominated twice in the category.

The musician came together with Rhett, Guyton, Nelly, Jimmie Allen, Kane Brown, Sam Hunt and Lady A’s Charles Kelley for a sold out show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville last April.

He’s also released a duet version of his track “For What It’s Worth”. The track, which features Alana Springsteen, was originally part of the album Cross Country.

Breland has focused on making country music a “more inclusive genre”, as quoted by a USA Today report. After his CMT nomination, the singer said that he believes in “breaking down genres by building bridges between them. I tell my story in that song, hoping to inspire other people to tell their stories (in country music).”

