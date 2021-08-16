The Chennai Crime Branch arrested Meera Mithun in Kerala on 14 August, two days after she failed to appear for a police inquiry.

Actor and former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Meera Mithun has been sent to judicial custody till 27 August by the Saidapet 17th Criminal Court for passing derogatory remarks against the Scheduled Caste (SC) community.

The model-actor was arrested by the Chennai Crime Branch on 14 August after she had failed to appear for a police inquiry on 12 August.

The actor shared a video of herself at the time of her arrest, and alleged that she was being mistreated by the police. She also threatened to harm herself if they tried to arrest her.

In a YouTube video interview that led to her arrest, Meera said members of the SC community should be thrown out of the film industry. "The members of the SC community face trouble mostly because they indulge in illegal activities and crime. No one will unnecessarily speak ill of someone without a reason," she said, according to The Indian Express.

Many condemned the actor and demanded strict police action against her. A complaint was filed against her by Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader and former MP Vanni Arasu. The Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front and MP Mani Amuthan, District Secretary of the Dravidar Liberation Organisation Madurai, have also filed complaints against Meera.

Meera was booked under seven sections Sections 153, 153 A(1) (a), 505 (1) (b) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act earlier this month. After she failed to turn up for the inquiry, police launched a search for her and arrested her from Kerala.

Mithun has appeared in films such as 8 Thottakkal and Thaana Serndha Kootam. She has often made headlines due to her controversial remarks. Last year, she accused Tamil actors such as Suriya, Vijay and Kamal Haasan of using their influence in the industry to rob her of opportunities.