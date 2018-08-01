Meena Kumari playlist: 'Inhi Logon Ne', 'Chalte Chalte' and other iconic songs picturised on the legend

Today's Google Doodle celebrates iconic actress-singer-poet Meena Kumari on her 85th birth anniversary. In her four decade-long career, she acted in more than 90 films and was regarded as the screen's ultimate 'tragedy queen'. However, her range as an actor was far beyond what the moniker would usually bring to one's mind. The one thing, apart from portraying raw emotion that spoke to people viscerally, that she is remembered for are the songs picturised on her. Here is a collection of a few Meena Kumari songs that have stood the test of time.

Inhi Logon Ne

Pakeezah, the 1972 cult classic film directed by Kamal Amrohi, is special for a lot reasons. Meena Kumari's Lucknowi-nautch girl character not only drew major acclaim but also made for a memorable last performance, 'Inhi Logon Ne' being the ultimate reminder of the things she was capable of bringing to screen.

Chalte Chalte

If a Bollywood movie scene could define love, longing and pain, it would be an anarkali-clad Meena Kumari sitting on the floor peering at something in the distance in 'Chalte Chalte'. Sung by Lata Mangeshkar and composed by Ghulam Mohammed, the song remains one of the most poignant Bollywood tracks.

Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh

Perhaps the song which still finds its way into those impromptu family antakshari sessions, 'Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh' was made even more melodious with its haunting chorus. Set on a decorated boat, the song set the tone for the many such water-set numbers.

'Ruk Ja Raat Thehar Ja Re Chanda'

The Dil Ek Mandir song featured the successful onscreen pairing of Meena Kumari and Raaj Kumar. This winning combination of Shankar-Jaikishan and Lata Mangeshkar makes for a soothing number from the '60s.

Jyoti Kalash Chhalke

Another masterpiece in the voice of Lata Mangeshkar, 'Jyoti Kalash Chhalke' from the film 'Bhabhi Ki Chudiyan', brings forth the best of composer Sudhir Phadke and lyricist Narendra Sharma. Based on raag bhoop, the track displays Mangeshkar's exemplary hold on classical music.

Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018 15:37 PM