Maze Runner author James Dashner announces new book after publisher drops him over sexual misconduct claims

The Maze Runner author James Dashner says he's working on a new book.

Dashner tweeted late Thursday that he was working on new material and wasn't using notes as a guide for his new project, which would be the first since he was dropped by publisher Three Penguin Random House imprints over sexual misconduct allegations in February.

I’m writing a book from scratch, with no input or guidance from agents or editors or publishers. First time in 15 years I’ve done this. It’s spectacularly fun and invigorating. I hope something special comes out of this... — James Dashner (@jamesdashner) July 6, 2018

He is one of the most popular young adult novel writers, responsible for The Mortality Doctrine and The 13th Reality books. His Maze Runner series was turned into a motion-picture franchise starring Dylan O'Brien.

In February, Dashner tweeted an extended apology for his behavior after he and Thirteen Reasons Why author Jay Asher were cited repeatedly in a recent comments thread of a piece on sexual misconduct on the website of the School Library Journal. Guardian reported that one comment said that "harassment/abuse from James Dashner was not a one-time unwanted touch or a joke I took the wrong way. It entailed months of manipulation, grooming and gaslighting."

"I've taken the past few days for introspection, to see if I've been part of the problem," he said in his statement on social media in February. "I didn't honor or fully understand boundaries and power dynamics. I can sincerely say that I have never intentionally hurt another person. But to those affected, I am deeply sorry."

He vowed to seek counseling.

(With inputs from Associated Press)

Updated Date: Jul 06, 2018 18:11 PM