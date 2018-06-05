Mayaanadhi, Tovino Thomas and Aishwarya Lekshmi's acclaimed Malayalam romantic thriller, to be remade in Hindi

The Hindi remake of the 2017 Malayalam thriller Mayaanadhi has been announced. The original film, which had Tovino Thomas and Aishwarya Lekshmi in lead roles, opened to immense critical and commercial acclaim. There is no official word on the main cast of the remake yet. It will be co-produced by Santosh Kuruvilla, Aashiq Abu and Sachin Pilgaonkar.

HINDI remake of Malayalam film #Mayaanadhi announced in the presence of Mohanlal ji... #Mayaanadhi is a HUGE HIT, won tremendous critical acclaim, winner of prestigious awards... Hindi remake produced by Santosh Kuruvilla, Aashiq Abu, Sachin Pilgaonkar... Directed by Joe Rajan. pic.twitter.com/WL9VPoHF2N — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 5, 2018

Joe Rajan will be take over from Aashiq Abu and helm the remake. The announcement was made in the presence of Malayalam actor Mohanlal.

The story of Mayaanadhi revolves around Mathew and Aparna. While the former is a thug, the latter is trying to make it big in the film industry. Soon, in a dramatic turn of events, their lives change forever, both as a couple and as individuals.

The film was also hailed as the best love story to have come out of Mollywood in 2017. It was appreciated for its modern take on relationships and sex, which is a rarity in the male-dominated Malayalam film industry.

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2018 14:48 PM