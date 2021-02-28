Maya Rudolph to return as host of Saturday Night Live in upcoming episode
Rapper Jack Harlow will be the musical guest on the new episode of Saturday Night Live with Maya Rudolph as host.
Actor-comedienne Maya Rudolph will be returning as a host on late-night sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live (SNL).
The 48-year-old actor, who most recently recurred on the show as Vice President Kamala Harris, will be hosting the 27 March episode of the series.
According to Deadline, rapper Jack Harlow will be the musical guest on the episode, which will also mark comeback of the show after a month-long hiatus.
The last episode, which aired on Saturday, had Nick Jonas serving as host and musical guest.
Rudolph, who started her career with Saturday Night Live in 2000 and then served as a regular cast member till 2007, made her hosting debut on the show in 2012.
She last year won the guest comedy actress Emmy for her portrayal of Harris in the 45th season of the late-night comedy series.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Priyanka Chopra Jonas' memoir Unfinished is an effervescent account propelled by bouts of introspection
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has a lot of ground to cover in her 38-year-long life, which is far from finished. She does not hover over any phase of her journey in the book, except the ones she chooses to — and those turn out to be the most rewarding bits.
Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley’s sci-fi film Chaos Walking to release in Indian cinemas on 4 March
The makers of Chaos Walking have adapted the first book, The Knife of Never Letting Go, from the trilogy written by Patrick Ness
Watch: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranveer Singh get candid about stealing clothes from their spouses, double dates and Hollywood gossip
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Ranveer Singh recently came together virtually to discuss Priaynka’s memoir Unfinished and the chat revealed a lot of interesting trivia.