Maya Rudolph to return as host of Saturday Night Live in upcoming episode

Press Trust of India February 28, 2021 13:29:56 IST
Actor-comedienne Maya Rudolph will be returning as a host on late-night sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live (SNL).

The 48-year-old actor, who most recently recurred on the show as Vice President Kamala Harris, will be hosting the 27 March episode of the series.

According to Deadline, rapper Jack Harlow will be the musical guest on the episode, which will also mark comeback of the show after a month-long hiatus.

The last episode, which aired on Saturday, had Nick Jonas serving as host and musical guest.

Rudolph, who started her career with Saturday Night Live in 2000 and then served as a regular cast member till 2007, made her hosting debut on the show in 2012.

She last year won the guest comedy actress Emmy for her portrayal of Harris in the 45th season of the late-night comedy series.

