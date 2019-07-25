Maya Hawke on her Stranger Things 3 character: 'So grateful that people fell in love with Robin the way that I did'

Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman's daughter Maya Hawke played Robin in the new season of Netflix's popular show Stranger Things. At the premiere of Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, in which she plays a minor role, the actress opened up about her character in an interview with Variety.

"I loved Robin, and I gave her everything I had, and I tried to make her as human and multidimensional as I could, and I wanted people to love her. But honestly when you bring a new character onto a TV show that is already so beloved [in Stranger Things], it's very rare that it's received that well… and I'm so grateful that people fell in love with Robin the way that I did," she said.

Maya further spoke about her character's sexuality, which comes to light in Episode 7 of Stranger Things. Robin admits to Steve (Joe Keery) that she did not have a crush on him but a girl, continuing a conversation they had in the the Starcourt Mall's basement. Maya said that if she could hope for anything it would be that "maybe some people fell in love with Robin and that helped them fall in love with girls who love girls and boys who love boys."

Maya also said that Robin's sexuality was undecided until midway through the season, something she had discussed with showrunners, the Duffer Brothers. She said that it was a collaborative conversation and she is glad the way her character's sexuality was portrayed on the show.

Stranger Things 3 includes Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Natalie Dyer, Sadie Sink, Dacre Mongtomery, among others. It premiered on the streaming platform on 4 July, recording 40 million views in the first four days.

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2019 12:24:38 IST