Mattel's new BTS dolls collection draws mixed reactions from fans of K-pop band

The trappings of success continue to arrive for K-pop sensation BTS, the latest a contract with the toy company Mattel which secured rights to produce dolls of the boy band.

And Mattel is not beyond riding those K-pop coattails. Shares of Mattel Inc. had spiked almost 9 percent, a day after the toymaker had announced a global licensing agreement that also includes collectible figures and games.

MIC Drop, ARMY! For the first time ever, we're thrilled to show you the line of #BTSxMattel fashion dolls! Take a look at V, SUGA, Jin, Jung Kook, RM, Jimin and j-hope as dolls inspired by the Idol music video! #BTSDollsOfficial @BigHitEnt pic.twitter.com/0fd1XpLVFF — Mattel (@Mattel) March 26, 2019

However, the reactions to the dolls have been mixed. Most praised Mattel for doing a solid job on the faces but criticised the hair.

They actually look alike. Mattel did a very good job on the faces in my opinion. The facer are very detailed im impressed.

But, honestly the HAIR...

They reuined it with the hair. pic.twitter.com/zvfT2PuYCE — Yani (@Bklaht_Yani) March 26, 2019

the outfits: incredible!

the faces: not bad!

hair: ... needs work but I feel bad with everyone clowning mattel like they’re not as bad as the 1D ones and the outfits really are stunning!! everyone clowning them should try making a doll and come back and tell us how easy it was+ — leah loves yoongi (@leahbernall) March 26, 2019

The saddest thing is that you understand that they also worked on this dolls and maybe even worked hard, and you’re like...I’m not hating really but this just isn’t it...some facial features of 4 members actually look similar, but hair kinda ruined it — (@sontera14) March 26, 2019

If we look closely, the faces are totally fine, the hairstyles are funny lol. Anyway, like the others are saying, don't attack under Mattel's tweets. You can give a mature critical review without being rude.@BTS_twt — Wandering Shadow (@shadow_twts) March 26, 2019

SK telecom really did a better job than Mattel. I'm disappointed pic.twitter.com/znDdSrW6CS — yoongles (@meanyoongi0309) March 26, 2019

tae seeing his mattel doll for the first time pic.twitter.com/1vj8RfPBXq — ange (@dimpIejmn) March 26, 2019

the bts mattel dolls coming to life in the middle of the night pic.twitter.com/DLnpnnAwRD — kiarra♡ (@trilogyjjk) March 26, 2019

You either like them or you don't. You'll buy them or you won't. At the end of the day, I still give @Mattel major props for recognizing @BTS_twt's star power enough to make them into dolls. A+ for effort Mattel! I still appreciate it! — the psych perspective (@voixdefleur) March 26, 2019

people don't have to be so rude under mattel's tweets jeesh, keep it on your own timline...and tbh alot of people would've been creeped out if the dolls looked too similar to the boys — 방탄소년단 아미 (@BTS_ARMY_INT) March 26, 2019

The South Korean boy band, made up of members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook, last year became the first Korean pop group to reach No. 1 on the Billboard top 200.

BTS is an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene.” The band debuted in June 2013.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Mar 26, 2019 20:43:55 IST