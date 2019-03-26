You are here:

Mattel's new BTS dolls collection draws mixed reactions from fans of K-pop band

FP Staff

Mar 26, 2019 20:43:09 IST

The trappings of success continue to arrive for K-pop sensation BTS, the latest a contract with the toy company Mattel which secured rights to produce dolls of the boy band.

And Mattel is not beyond riding those K-pop coattails. Shares of Mattel Inc. had spiked almost 9 percent, a day after the toymaker had announced a global licensing agreement that also includes collectible figures and games.

However, the reactions to the dolls have been mixed. Most praised Mattel for doing a solid job on the faces but criticised the hair.

The South Korean boy band, made up of members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook, last year became the first Korean pop group to reach No. 1 on the Billboard top 200.

BTS is an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene.” The band debuted in June 2013.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Mar 26, 2019 20:43:55 IST

