Matt LeBlanc is more than Joey Tribbiani from Friends: Here's a list of the actor's lesser known work

Today we have Game of Thrones, House of Cards or The Big Bang Theory to credit with a binge-watching culture, but it was the '90s show F.R.I.E.N.D.S. and its six lead characters — Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Monica Geller (Courtney Cox), Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) and Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) — who kickstarted the very concept. The uber popular show still resonates with the audiences, even after 25 years since the show first premiered on television screens across the globe in 1994.

While each of these actors had their individual journey on and off-screen, over the years, their identities have largely been defined by their stint on F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Actor Matt LeBlanc celebrates his 51st birthday on 25 July, and we think it's time to collectively rise above F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Here's some of his lesser known work:



via GIPHY

via GIPHY

While it was indeed F.R.I.E.N.D.S that brought LeBlanc to the mainstream spotlight, he has also paved a glorious career of his own in the following 24 years.

Not many know, he started his career in showbiz with a TV commercial for Heinz Tomato Ketchup back in 1987, following which he made his TV debut in the first season of CBS' TV 101. He was later seen in NBC's Married...with Children in a supporting role.

After a few appearances in music videos — Jon Bon Jovi, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Bob Segers to name a few — he rose to international popularity with F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Once the show went off air after its successful ten-year-long run, LeBlanc was roped in to star in a standalone spinoff named Joey based on his character.

Meanwhile, he was also seen in a couple of films that failed to make an impact — Lookin' Italian (1994), Ed (1996), Lost in Space (1998) — but then he also featured in 2000 film Charlie's Angels and its 2003 sequel Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle.

After taking a hiatus, LeBlanc returned with BBC/Showtime's Episodes where he played a fictionalised version of himself, as he is roped in to star in an American remake of a successful British show. For his performance in the series, LeBlanc was honoured with the Golden Globes' award for Best Actor in a TV Series Comedy in 2012.

He was also seen as a host in the TV series Top Gear in its 23rd season and continued with this for the next three seasons. He also featured in Lisa Kudrow's widely-acclaimed web series titled Web Therapy; LeBlanc made two appearances in the series as a guy named Nick Jericho.

More recently, he has been working on CBS' TV show Man with a Plan since 2016. The show was renewed for its third season in May 2018.

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2018 17:49 PM