Matt Damon parodies Brett Kavanaugh in Saturday Night Live sketch: I'm a keg-is-half-full kind of guy

A surprise appearance by Matt Damon as Brett Kavanaugh kicked off the Saturday Night Live Season 44 premiere on 29 September. The opening sketch recreated the Supreme Court nominee's testimony at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on 27 September.

"I'm gonna start at an 11. I'm gonna take it to about a 15 real quick," said the Academy Award winner as he perfectly portrayed a sniffling and aggressive Kavanaugh. He went on to poke fun at Kavanaugh's repeated mentions of liking beer, his high school calendar and yearbook entries.

Now it’s time to hear from Judge Brett Kavanaugh (Matt Damon). #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/dvu1VgJZt5 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) September 30, 2018

"I'm a keg-is-half-full kind of guy, but what I've seen from the monsters on this committee makes me want to puke and not from beer, said Damon. "Dr. Ford has no evidence – none. And meanwhile, I've got these ... calendars, he sobbed, "these beautiful creepy calendars. I'm lifting weights with PJ and Squee. But you don't care about that, do you? You just want to humiliate me in front of my wife, my parents and Alyssa friggin Milano."

Damon mocked Kavanaugh's frequent intake of water during the hearing and also dribbled some on his shirt.

The entire cast of SNL had a chance at being a part of the Senate - Pete Davidson was Sheldon Whitehouse, former SNL refular Rachel Dratch returned to play Amy Klobuchar, Kate McKinnon was Lindsey Graham, and Chriss Redd was Cory Booker. A cardboard cut-out of Alyssa Milano, who was also present at the hearing, also featured several times in the sketch.

Adam Driver hosted the premiere while rapper Kanye West was the musical guest.

Updated Date: Sep 30, 2018 17:05 PM