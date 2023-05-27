Today, Prime Video announced the title of the next chapter of the Citadel Spyverse, Citadel: Diana, and revealed a first look at Matilda De Angelis (The Undoing) as the central character in the forthcoming series. The Season One finale of Citadel, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, drops today on Prime Video.

About Citadel: Diana

Citadel: Diana was locally created, produced, and filmed in Italy, with production wrapping earlier this year. The series comes from Cattleya (ZeroZeroZero)—part of ITV Studios—and showrunner and executive producer Gina Gardini, with Riccardo Tozzi, Marco Chimenz, and Giovanni Stabilini also serving as executive producers and Emanuele Savoini as co-executive producer. AGBO’s Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Ostot, Scott Nemes, and David Weil (Hunters) executive produce on Citadel: Diana and all series within the global Citadel universe. Midnight Radio executive produces Citadel: Diana and all series within the global Citadel universe.

All episodes of the first season of the landmark series Citadel are now streaming. Ready, set, binge! Citadel: Diana will be available exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 2024.

Priyanka Chopra on Citadel

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, the actress revealed, “Firstly, Citadel is an original franchise and I am proud to be a part of it. Citadel talks about how humanity should benefit from intelligence. I am the top spy for Citadel. And that spy can be anybody, she can be your neighbour too. So, it’s a very interesting world and the show has a very global approach.”

She added, “The one thing that was different in Citadel was that it took one and a half years to shoot for only six episodes. We paid a lot of attention to detailing, working for one and a half years on characters and for each and everything we had to focus really hard, finding the little smallest details that make the character interesting, instead of just doing the performance superficially.”

