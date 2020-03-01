You are here:

MasterChef India 6: Abinas Nayak declared winner, with Oindrila Bala as runner-up

FP Staff

Mar 01, 2020 10:30:42 IST

Abinas Nayak on Saturday emerged as the winner of MasterChef India season six, reports Indian Express. India's popular cooking reality show has been giving a platform to food enthusiasts, chefs and homemakers to shine in their skills. Apart from the winner’s trophy, Nayak has also won a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

The 20-episode series saw its conclusion on Saturday with Abinas, Akanksha Khatri, Oindrila Bala and Smrutisree Singh making to the finalists list. Bala was declared as the runner-up of the reality show. 27-year-old Abinas hails from Odisha and is a technology analyst by profession, while on the other hand Bala is a tax consultant from Kolkata.

MasterChef India 6 was launched on 7 December after a gap of three years. While celebrated chef Vikas Khanna made a re-entry, internationally acclaimed chef Vineet Bhatia and popular chef Ranveer Brar were enlisted as Khanna's co-judges this year.

The grand finale of MasterChef Season 6 will be televised on 1 March 2020.

Check out some of his posts here

View this post on Instagram

MANDARA RASAGOLLA: . my #masterchefjourney started with an #odia dish #chickenbesara because one of my main intention was to celebrate my #Odiacusine with the whole world. And today I feel so proud again that my Rendition of our #rasagulla , MANDARA RASAGOLLA (Hibuscus flower stuffed Rasgulla) got the best dish of the day and got a place on #masterchef #granddishwall where it will remain forever with our one more Odia Dish which is already present NADIA KADALI KAKARA PITHA by @smrutisreee . This Dish is for my Odisha and for all my Odia people across the globe. . . . #masterchefindia #masterchefjourney #odiaculture #Odia #odiacusine #rasagulla #Desserts #bestdish #hibiscus #flower #foolaurkantee #challenge @ranveer.brar @vikaskhannagroup @chefvineet @master.chef.india @starplus

A post shared by Abinas Nayak (@abimilano) on

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 01, 2020 10:32:21 IST

tags: Abinas Nayak , Akanksha Khatri , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Masterchef India , MasterChef India 6 , Now Streaming , Oindrila Bala , Ranveer Brar , Shareworthy , Vikas Khanna , Vineet Bhatia

also see

Chris Hemsworth is on a rescue mission in first look of Netflix's Russo Brothers film Extraction

Chris Hemsworth is on a rescue mission in first look of Netflix's Russo Brothers film Extraction

Netflix cancels Debby Ryan, Alyssa Milano's controversial teen drama Insatiable after two seasons

Netflix cancels Debby Ryan, Alyssa Milano's controversial teen drama Insatiable after two seasons

Watch: Chris Hemsworth recites Shah Rukh Khan's iconic DDLJ dialogue on the sets of his film Extraction

Watch: Chris Hemsworth recites Shah Rukh Khan's iconic DDLJ dialogue on the sets of his film Extraction