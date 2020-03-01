You are here:

MasterChef India 6: Abinas Nayak declared winner, with Oindrila Bala as runner-up

Abinas Nayak on Saturday emerged as the winner of MasterChef India season six, reports Indian Express. India's popular cooking reality show has been giving a platform to food enthusiasts, chefs and homemakers to shine in their skills. Apart from the winner’s trophy, Nayak has also won a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

The 20-episode series saw its conclusion on Saturday with Abinas, Akanksha Khatri, Oindrila Bala and Smrutisree Singh making to the finalists list. Bala was declared as the runner-up of the reality show. 27-year-old Abinas hails from Odisha and is a technology analyst by profession, while on the other hand Bala is a tax consultant from Kolkata.

MasterChef India 6 was launched on 7 December after a gap of three years. While celebrated chef Vikas Khanna made a re-entry, internationally acclaimed chef Vineet Bhatia and popular chef Ranveer Brar were enlisted as Khanna's co-judges this year.

The grand finale of MasterChef Season 6 will be televised on 1 March 2020.

Check out some of his posts here

MANDARA RASAGOLLA: . my #masterchefjourney started with an #odia dish #chickenbesara because one of my main intention was to celebrate my #Odiacusine with the whole world. And today I feel so proud again that my Rendition of our #rasagulla , MANDARA RASAGOLLA (Hibuscus flower stuffed Rasgulla) got the best dish of the day and got a place on #masterchef #granddishwall where it will remain forever with our one more Odia Dish which is already present NADIA KADALI KAKARA PITHA by @smrutisreee . This Dish is for my Odisha and for all my Odia people across the globe. . . . #masterchefindia #masterchefjourney #odiaculture #Odia #odiacusine #rasagulla #Desserts #bestdish #hibiscus #flower #foolaurkantee #challenge @ranveer.brar @vikaskhannagroup @chefvineet @master.chef.india @starplus

Updated Date: Mar 01, 2020 10:32:21 IST