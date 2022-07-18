As Billie McKay proved in the Masterchef Australia finale this year, forging a comeback is both a skill and a weapon; a secret language that forces cooks to recognize their inner potential.

Billie McKay has now lifted the Masterchef Australia trophy twice — once in 2015 and now in 2022. It’s surreal, yes, but also true. It’s the first time in the history of the show’s decade-long existence that a contestant has managed such a feat. No doubt the scenario was engineered by show producers who pitted 12 impressionable home-cooks against 12 decorated Masterchef contestants, including three past winners, hoping for such an outcome. Still, the very possibility of a past winner actually reclaiming their position at the top didn’t only feel unfeasible at the beginning of the season but also during several moments during the nail-biting, gripping finale.

Before the day began, finalists Billie McKay and Sarah Todd (Sarah had placed ninth in the show’s sixth season in 2014) were on more or less, an equal footing. Through the season, both women displayed a staggering amount of clever invention in the dishes they kept putting up, earning applause, immunity pins, and jointly producing the most number of individual winning dishes (both of them had 16 winning dishes; Julie Goodwin boasted 14). On more than one occasion in the run-up to the finale, they displayed an underrated weapon in any chef’s skillset: the ability to stay undaunted by any challenge thrown their way.

More importantly, in a season whose format was itself rooted in inequality, Billie and Sarah felt like two contenders who were capable of being formidable threats to each other. What Billie lacked in the rigor of professional kitchen experience (the classically-trained Sarah has two restaurants to her name — Antares in Goa and The Wine Rack in Mumbai), she made up for in a natural propensity toward risky flavor-building and an elevated taste profile of dishes which put a spin on comfort home food. That is to say, having Billie and Sarah compete against each other in the Masterchef finale meant guaranteeing that it could go either way.

But by the time the finale’s second round — an excruciating five-hour-long Pressure Test set by British culinary trickster Heson Blumenthal — began, that might not have been true anymore. As it stood, the odds were stacked against Billie. She was trailing Sarah by five points after the first round. In a Masterchef final, losing a point — as witnessed in last season’s heart-breaking finale — is the same as losing a war. But then again, when push comes to shove, there is no one who can make a comeback like Billie McKay. In 2015, 24-year-old Billie won the Masterchef title after calmly managing to close a four-point lead.

This time around as well, she chose to leave nothing for chance, redoing at least three main components until she was happy that they were perfect in every which way — even if it meant she would be spending crucial minutes of the cook on laminating a puff pastry twice. “It isn’t in her to concede,” remarked judge Mellissa Leong, aptly encapsulating the sheer extent of her culinary resilience. At the end of the night, Billie didn’t just make up the five points, she even took a one-point lead over Sarah.

To boast a comeback in the Masterchef kitchen is to have the last word. As Billie proved in the finale this year, forging a comeback is both a skill and a weapon; a secret language that forces the best cooks to recognize their inner potential. In many ways, it’s fitting that Billie’s win came on the back of an unbelievable comeback considering that this season of Masterchef Australia was defined by comebacks.

When I think of this season of Masterchef Australia, my mind will linger on the moments when the contestants created plates of food despite their better judgements; the moments when they looked at their own dishes in awe, too shocked to believe that they could cook such an imaginative plate of food, and too proud to have not believed in themselves in the first place.

I’ll think of Daniel — arguably the most talented cook to emerge out of the season — substituting his overcooked salmon with calamari, unaware of the magic trick that he just managed to pull off with his new plate of food. I’ll think of the ever-smiling Julie Goodwin racing against time to salvage undercooked cakes and overcooked fish and make deconstructed plates out of them or how Keyma, Tommy, and Sarah followed up every underwhelming dish with one that could claim its place in any Michelin-starred restaurant. This was a season that saw contestants like John and Alvin return to overwrite their existing reputation — reiterating episode after episode that they’re so much more than their biggest (televised) blunder or their greatest hit. What was Drunken Chicken 2.0 if not a creator deciding to battle his own odds? Or Burnt Cabbage if not an attempt to shift the needle on a meat-obsessed culture?

From the very beginning, this was ultimately going to be a season that would cement legacies. On paper, it might have been a competition to single out the chef who had more experience and skill but on screen, it translated a little differently for me. I saw the 12 returning contestants as veterans who weren’t scared of rewriting their existing legacies as they embarked on the pursuit of understanding themselves better, away from the noise surrounding them. On the other hand, I saw the 12 wide-eyed home-cooks as upcoming artists, eager to fight the odds evidently stacked against them (only three new contestants could make it to the Top 10, which was otherwise dominated by returning contestants) if that meant getting the world to see them express themselves. Take Montana for instance: a 23-year-old TikTok food influencer giving the overlooked fruit a salad a makeover with her inspired aguachile, a dish that reflected not only inventive mind but also its agility.

What is cooking if not an art form steeped in self-inflicted misery? In that, what you create can only be as good as you are. As Masterchef Australia showed us this season, a gifted cook doesn’t always mean someone brimming with bookish culinary knowledge; instead it might just be someone willing to push themselves beyond their own boundaries. It’s the moment when Billie takes the decision to make a crumble all over again — not even the ticking clock can change her mind. One look at the disappointing texture is enough for her to know that she is capable of better; that she can reduce the distance between how she imagines a plate of food in her head and how it turns out in front of her. Afterall, it is the best cooks who are capable of charting the most poetic comebacks.

All episodes of Masterchef Australia S14 are now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Poulomi Das is a film and culture writer, critic, and programmer. Follow more of her writing on Twitter.

