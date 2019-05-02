You are here:

Master Hirannaiah, veteran Kannada actor and political satirist, dies at 85 in Bengaluru

FP Staff

May 02, 2019 12:03:06 IST

Master Hirannaiah, veteran Kannada cinema, theatre actor as well as political satirist, died in Bengaluru at the age of 85. He is survived by his wife and five children. According to Deccan Herald, he passed away due to liver ailments at a private hospital in the city. The last rites ceremony will be held at 6 pm on 2 May.

Master Hirannaiah. Image from Twitter

He was born as Narasimha Murthy in Mysuru to noted theatre artiste K Hirannaiah, who founded of the K Hirannaiah Mitra Mandali drama company. He made his stage debut under the name Master Hirannaiah and ran the company after his father's death. His son Babu Hirannaiah succeeded him as the company head.

Hirannaiah is known for his political humour and commentary, displayed in his popular play Lanchavatara. The play was first staged in 1959 and since then, has had over 11,000 shows, reports The Hindu. His other plays include Makmal Topi, Bhrashtachara, Anaachara, and Devadasi. Hirannaiah has also starred in films like Harakeya Kuri, Chor Guru Chandal ShishyaOperation Antha, and Hudgeer Saar Hudgeeru, writes IB Times.

His followers, including politicians, condoled the actor's demise on Twitter.

Updated Date: May 02, 2019 12:04:44 IST

