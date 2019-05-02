Master Hirannaiah, veteran Kannada actor and political satirist, dies at 85 in Bengaluru

Master Hirannaiah, veteran Kannada cinema, theatre actor as well as political satirist, died in Bengaluru at the age of 85. He is survived by his wife and five children. According to Deccan Herald, he passed away due to liver ailments at a private hospital in the city. The last rites ceremony will be held at 6 pm on 2 May.

He was born as Narasimha Murthy in Mysuru to noted theatre artiste K Hirannaiah, who founded of the K Hirannaiah Mitra Mandali drama company. He made his stage debut under the name Master Hirannaiah and ran the company after his father's death. His son Babu Hirannaiah succeeded him as the company head.

Hirannaiah is known for his political humour and commentary, displayed in his popular play Lanchavatara. The play was first staged in 1959 and since then, has had over 11,000 shows, reports The Hindu. His other plays include Makmal Topi, Bhrashtachara, Anaachara, and Devadasi. Hirannaiah has also starred in films like Harakeya Kuri, Chor Guru Chandal Shishya, Operation Antha, and Hudgeer Saar Hudgeeru, writes IB Times.

His followers, including politicians, condoled the actor's demise on Twitter.

Nata Ratnakara, cultured comedian Master Hirannaiah is no more. His contribution to Kannada film industry will be remembered forever. May his soul attain Sadgathi, my thoughts are with his friends & family at this hour of grief.#OmShanthi pic.twitter.com/gZjVQdIXGx — Chowkidar Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) May 2, 2019

ಹಿರಿಯ ನಟ, ರಂಗಕರ್ಮಿ ಮಾಸ್ಟರ್ ಹಿರಣ್ಣಯ್ಯನವರು ಅಗಲಿದ ಸುದ್ಧಿ ಕೇಳಿ ದುಃಖವಾಯಿತು. ತಮ್ಮ ಮೊನಚಾದ ಮಾತುಗಳಿಂದ ಸಮಾಜದ ಅಂಕುಡೊಂಕುಗಳನ್ನು ತಿದ್ದುತ್ತಿದ್ದರು. ನಾಟಕ ರಂಗಕ್ಕೆ ಅವರು ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ ಸೇವೆ ಅಪಾರವಾದದ್ದು. ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬಕ್ಕೆ & ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಅಗಲಿಕೆಯ ನೋವು ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿ ಭಗವಂತ ನೀಡಲಿ, ಅವರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಶಾಂತಿ ದೊರಕಲಿ! pic.twitter.com/y8or6vMXAH — Chowkidar Jagadish Shettar (@JagadishShettar) May 2, 2019

Saddened by the unfortunate death of senior playwright Master Hirannaiah. His plays always focussed on sensitising people about various issues of our society. My deepest condolences to his family members & well-wishers. — Hariprasad.B.K. (@HariprasadBK2) May 2, 2019

Master Hirannayya, renowned Kannada theatre personality, cinema, TV actor, satirist, stand up comedian is no more. He fought Emergency staging plays against Indira Gandhi. He was a legend for many. #Karnataka — DP SATISH (@dp_satish) May 2, 2019

Saddened by the unfortunate death of Master Hirannaiah who educated people about the corruption in society through his theatre plays. My prayers with the family & his well-wishers. — Dr. M. Veerappa Moily (@moilyv) May 2, 2019

