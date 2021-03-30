Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj admitted to private hospital after testing positive for coronavirus

Lokesh Kanagaraj shared the news on Monday evening via a tweet: 'I will be back soon and stronger'

Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director of Master featuring Tamil superstars Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, has tested positive for coronavirus . Taking to Twitter, he shared the news with fans on Sunday, 29 March.

Informing them, Lokesh shared that he has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment. While signing-off, the director added that he “will be back soon and stronger”.

Read his post here

His last directorial, Master, has been a hit at the box office. Released in cinema halls on 13 January, it was the first big film to release in theatres in Tamil Nadu and Kerala after they were shut due to the COVID-19 lockdown, reports The News Minute.

Lokesh started his career in 2016 with the film Kaalam which was a part of the Aviyal anthology. He also directed the action thriller film Maanagaram and then Kaithi. He has also written the web series Vella Raja.

Master was Lokesh’s fourth film as a director. As per reports, he has announced his next film Vikram which will be featuring Kamal Haasan. It is not going to be a sequel to Haasan’s 1986 film of the same name. A teaser of the movie was released on the actor’s birthday.

Reportedly, the shooting was scheduled to begin after the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, however, it seems that the work will not start till the time Lokesh recovers.