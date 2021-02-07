Master deleted scene unveiled by Amazon Prime Video, shows Vijay confronting misogynists
Master had its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 29 January after releasing in theatres on 13 January during the Pongal holiday.
A deleted scene from Tamil action thriller Master, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, has gone viral on social media.
The scene, shared by Amazon Prime Video India on YouTube, shows Vijay's character standing up against misogynistic and prejudiced professors.
A student is victim-blamed by the principal and the college management when another male student harasses her. Vijay' character of the "liberal professor" is also accused of being an enabler of the harassment culture by “allowing men and women to sit close together in classes” and “letting women wear clothes of their choice.” In response, Vijay reminds them of survivors of sexual aggression in school uniforms, police uniforms and a baby's diapers.
Watch the scene here
MASTER DELETED SCENE.pic.twitter.com/liVrNC9hMS
— LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) February 6, 2021
Master, written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Xavier Britto, had its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 29 January
after releasing in theatres on 13 January during the Pongal holiday.
The action thriller follows John Durairaj, an alcoholic professor (Vijay) is sent to a juvenile school, where he clashes with a gangster named Bhavani (Sethupathi), who uses the children of the school for criminal activities.
Master also stars Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and Arjun Das.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Prashant Varma on how the pandemic influenced the script of Zombie Reddy, Telugu cinema's first zombie film
Zombie Reddy is the first zombie film in Telugu cinema, and the film’s director and lead actors are confident that they have an exciting story to tell about zombies wreaking havoc in the hinterlands of Andhra Pradesh.
Fire breaks out on set of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan’s film Adipurush in Mumbai; no casualties reported
The fire on the set of Adipurush started around 4:10 pm, a police official said, adding that eight fire engines and six water tankers were rushed to the spot
Drishyam 2 trailer: Jeethu Joseph directorial finds Mohanlal's peaceful life upended by new revelations
Drishyam 2, releasing on Amazon Prime Video on 19 February, takes place six years after the events of the first film.