Master deleted scene unveiled by Amazon Prime Video, shows Vijay confronting misogynists

A deleted scene from Tamil action thriller Master, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, has gone viral on social media.

The scene, shared by Amazon Prime Video India on YouTube, shows Vijay's character standing up against misogynistic and prejudiced professors.

A student is victim-blamed by the principal and the college management when another male student harasses her. Vijay' character of the "liberal professor" is also accused of being an enabler of the harassment culture by “allowing men and women to sit close together in classes” and “letting women wear clothes of their choice.” In response, Vijay reminds them of survivors of sexual aggression in school uniforms, police uniforms and a baby's diapers.

Master, written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Xavier Britto, had its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 29 January

after releasing in theatres on 13 January during the Pongal holiday.

The action thriller follows John Durairaj, an alcoholic professor (Vijay) is sent to a juvenile school, where he clashes with a gangster named Bhavani (Sethupathi), who uses the children of the school for criminal activities.

Master also stars Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and Arjun Das.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)