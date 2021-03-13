Masaba Gupta shares childhood picture with Neena Gupta, Viv Richards

'My world. My blood,' Masaba Gupta wrote while sharing the image on social media

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta went back on a nostalgic lane on Friday as she posted a few pictures from her childhood on the Instagram timeline.

In one of the images clicked from a hardcopy of a photograph, Masaba can be seen with her mother actor Neena Gupta and biological father cricketer Vivian Richards. Taken inside a house, both Neena and Viv are seated on the ground with little Masaba cradled on her mother’s lap.

The second photo was a black and white close-up shot of Masaba’s maternal grandparents.

In the caption, the 32-year-old wrote an endearing message for the people spotted in the pictures, calling them her “world” and her “blood”.

Just hours prior to the post, the fashion designer had shared a note dealing with the topic of who she is and who she wants to be. She shared how whenever someone asks her such questions, she is not left with any definite answer. She was candid about the varied heritage that she has received, stating: “My grandfather was from Benaras, my mother is from Old Delhi. My great grandmother, from Lahore. And my father from the Carribean”.

Thereafter, Masaba wrote that she had her “eyes on the world” so how could she be “just one thing”.

Masaba was born in 1989 when Neena and the West Indies cricket legend were together. Thereafter, Neena went on to bring up her daughter single-handedly. But Masaba is often seen sharing pictures with Viv, including the one time she surprised her father on his birthday in Dubai.

Last year, Masaba had teamed up with mother Neena for a Netflix show Masaba Masaba. Directed by Sonam Nair and produced by Ashvini Yardi, the show was presented by stitching the real lives of the mother-daughter duo with fictional spins.