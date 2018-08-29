You are here:

Masaba Gupta refutes Madhu Mantena's cheating rumours: Won't tolerate anything against his character

FP Staff

Aug,29 2018 13:00:50 IST

After announcing a 'trial separation' with producer husband Madhu Mantena, designer Masaba Gupta released another statement, refuting rumours of infidelity.

Masaba Gupta. Image from Twitter/@appie_appz

In a screenshot posted on 26 August, Gupta denied Madhu's alleged cheating being the reason behind their separation. She maintained that she will defend Madhu every single time his character is questioned as there is no truth to these rumours.

The couple has been married for a little over two-and-a-half years. They announced their separation on 25 August, requesting everyone to respect their privacy. The couple said, "What we want out of life individually and separately is putting unnecessary pressure on the marriage and love that we share. Hence, we would like to take some time off from each other and our marriage to figure out... what we want."

The couple got married in November 2015 and hosted a reception which saw many Bollywood and fashion celebrities in attendance.

