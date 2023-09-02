Masaba Gupta, daughter of Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards, recently spoke to Twinkle Khanna on the Tweak India YouTube channel, and spoke about her parents and the kind of comments she has to go through from people. She revealed, “I was very grateful that I had what I had. Everyone tells me, ‘Oh you’ve become successful because of your mum and your dad’. Someone once apparently told a friend once that, ‘What does she have to do. Her dad left her hundreds of crores’. I said no, there’s no hundreds of crores. They are being built, but I am building that myself.”

She added, “But I never felt that it was a negative. I thought it was a positive, because I had such a great benchmark. I had two examples in my house on how great you can be and I always saw it like that.”

On his father’s dream about her

I think it was his dream to have me become a tennis star. And I was playing, I think I was number three in Maharashtra. That much I did with my anger issues. I did that much but no more than that,” she said. Masaba added, “In my head, I couldn’t talk myself out of it. And that’s what playing a sport like tennis is about, right? It’s what you play in isolation.