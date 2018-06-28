Masaan actor Shweta Tripathi to marry rapper Chaitanya Sharma on 29 June: All you need to know

Actress Swetha Tripathi is all set to marry rapper Chaitanya Sharma aka SlowCheeta in an intimate wedding ceremony at Goa on 29 June. Tripathi announced her engagement to the rapper in April 2018 through an Instagram post.

Ahead of the wedding the couple has been sharing stills from ceremobies on their respective social media platforms.

On 27 June, Tripathi was seen wearing a bright-yellow, mid-length dress for the Mehendi ceremony that was held at Sharma's place. According to a report by DNA, the theme of the ceremony was 'love story'.

Speaking to DNA, Tripathi further explained her mehendi designs: "There are elements from our wedding invite too. There’s a crab, as I am Cancerian, there’s a football as it’s his first love, apparently. Then there’s an umbrella, champagne glasses, sunglasses a starfish and bride and groom figurines. I love lotuses, birds and fish, so they are also in my Mehendi in abundance"

The couple threw a pre-wedding bash for their industry friends in Mumbai on the night of 27 June. Amongst those who attended the couple’s celebration were directors Kiran Rao, Guneet Monga, Akarsh Khurana and Neeraj Ghaywan. Soon after Sumeet Vyas, Shikha Talsania, Anand Tiwari, Vivaan Shah, Angira Dhar, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaokar, Mallika Dua, Sapna Pabbi and Jasleen Royal too were seen at the party joining the couple for the celebration.

Tripathi wore a custom-made pink-peach traditional Indian gown by Sonam and Paras Modi, while Sharma was seen wearing a black ethnic suit with white brocade work.

On the big day, Chaitanya will be seen in a Kunal Rawal sherwani while Shweta will don a Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika lehenga.

Joseph Radhik, who photographed the Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and Chaitanya Akkineni-Samantha Prabhu weddings, has been roped in as the photographer. Popular wedding designer Devika Narain will be overseeing the wedding decor.

On the professional front, while Tripathi is going to be seen in an upcoming web-series Mirzapur and in a film (tentatively titled Cargo), SlowCheeta will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

