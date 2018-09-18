Mary Poppins Returns trailer: Emily Blunt is set to reprise the magic in Rob Marshall's musical fantasy

Director Rob Marshall is set to get back the magic with Mary Poppins Returns. A sequel to 1964's Mary Poppins, the film stars Emily Blunt as the titular character, with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters, Colin Firth and Meryl Streep in supporting roles.

The narrative follows the return of Poppins to the house of Michael Banks (Whishaw), who is suffering from the aftermath of his wife's death. Poppins plans to serve as the nanny for Michael's three children, Annabel (Pixie Davies), John (Nathanael Saleh) and Georgie (Joel Dawson).

Blunt easily transforms into the oddball fairy-cum-friend avatar of Poppins, guiding the children out of their sadness with her bag of tricks. She takes them to fairylands, filled with vibrant colours and animated beings. She insistently tries to get back Michael's optimism despite the latter's efforts to sulk and often mourn the loss of a wife. And she happily embarks into adventures taking her wards along with her.

Whishaw aces the character of a grieving husband who cannot seem to manage his children while the lamplighter Jack (Lin-Manuel Miranda) serves as the moderator between the real world and Poppins' charming world of marvels.

Dick Van Dyke is the only actor from the original film to return. He plays the son of his original character.

Mary Poppins Returns is scheduled for release on 19 December. Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Sep 18, 2018 10:20 AM