Mary Kom actor Darshan Kumar to star in R Madhavan's upcoming suspense thriller
The yet-to-be-titled film led by R Madhavan, is directed by Kookie Gulati and also features Aparshakti Khurana.
Actor Darshan Kumaar has been roped in to star alongside R Madhavan in a suspense thriller film, to be produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.
The yet-to-be-titled film, directed by Kookie Gulati, also features actor Aparshakti Khurana.
Kumaar, known for his performance in movies like Mary Kom, NH10 and Sarbjit, said 2021 has begun on a high note for him.
"I'm super excited to be part of the film. It is always great when you get to work on a good script. But what makes the experience even more enriching is when you have great co-stars, too.
"Madhavan is one of the best actors in our industry, who always delivers out-of-the-box performances. I'm also looking forward to working with Aparshakti Khurana, who is a wonderful actor, the actor said in a statement.
The 34-year-old actor started shooting for the film recently.
The movie also marks singer Khushali Kumar's acting debut.
