Mary Holland, Shelley Hennig join Kristen Bell in Netflix's The Woman in the House

Actors Mary Holland, Shelley Hennig, Christina Anthony, Cameron Britton, Samsara Yett and Benjamin Levy Aguila have joined Netflix's upcoming limited series The Woman in the House, led by Frozen star Kristen Bell.

They join previously announced cast member Demons actor Tom Riley, reported Variety.

Bell, who is also attached to executive produce the series, will essay the role of the heartbroken protagonist Anna.

"For her, every day is the same. She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her. But when a handsome neighbour moves in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder… Or did she?" the official logline read.

Riley plays Neil, Anna's new neighbour, a charming and handsome single dad that might be too good to be true.

Happiest Season actor Holland will star as Sloane, a dry-witted local art gallery owner and Anna's best friend, while Dollface actor Hennig will play Lisa, who Anna finds distrustful.

Anthony, known for Mixed-ish, will portray the smart and no-nonsense Detective Lane.

Yett, who most recently appeared on The Flight Attendant, will play Emma, Neil's daughter.

Britton, who played serial killer Ed Kemper on the acclaimed Netflix series Mindhunter, will essay the role of Buell, Anna's handyman.

Filthy Rich actor Aguilar will play the "hottest and hard for women to resist" guy in town.

The Woman in the House is an eight-episode series, created by Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson and Larry Dorf. They will also serve as executive producers and co-showrunners.

Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Brittney Segal are also attached to executive produce under the banner of Gloria Sanchez Productions.

Marti Noxon of Sharp Objects fame will serve as creative consultant on the series.