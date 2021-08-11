Signature MCU characters like Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor, and more return in What If, directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer.

What if Peggy Carter becomes Captain America, and Bucky Barnes fights a zombie Captain America while prince T'Challa from Black Panther becomes Star Lord? These and other similar possibilities will be explored in Marvel's first animated show What If...? that releases on Disney+ Hotstar on 11 August.

What If...? is is the latest shows that Marvel has released as part of Marvel Cinematic Universe: Phase Four. Previously aired shows include Loki, WandaVision, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

What is the show about?

At the D23 Expo in August 2019, Marvel chief Kevin Feige had said that What If...? is based on comic stories we have loved for years where they take a storyline you know and change one element and see how things could get different. The 23 films of MCU are going to showcase one little difference in each episode and see how things change.

The series is modelled after the comic book of the same name that debuted in 1977. Uatu the Watcher (voiced by Jeffrey Wright) will observe everything that takes place in the different parallel universes, and serve as narrator, writes Nerdist. The Watchers are an extraterrestrial, technologically advanced race who had vowed to help worlds who aren't as advanced. Though after a tragedy, they swore to never interfere in the doings of the mortal world.

Signature MCU characters like Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor, and more will return in this animated series directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer.

In December 2019, a second season consisting of ten episodes was announced, according to Screen Rant.

Trailer of What If...?



Characters

Tony Stark

The trailer of the series teased an episode featuring Tony Stark in the midst of an attack in Afghanistan, but is rescued just in time by Killmonger. This little event alters everything. Stark's rescue means he was never injured, never had an arc reactor fit into his chest cavity, never became Iron Man, and was never part of the Avengers.

Peggy Carter

"The name’s Captain Carter," Peggy Carter introduces herself in the first look clip. In this alternate timeline, it's her who takes the Super Soldier Serum and not Steve Rogers.

Doctor Strange

From the trailer, it seems like Doctor Strange is peddling with the dark side of magic after the death of his true love. Writer AC Bradley spoke about the character's episode with BroBible and said, "“With Doctor Strange, it’s all about loss. It’s like, where would loss lead a man? Especially a man who has these kinds of powers. How far would he go? And then you go bigger, weirder, and wilder. But if you don’t start with that little sliver of humanity, you’ve already lost the game. Because you can have as many explosions and as many cool action sequences as you like, but if we don’t see ourselves in that hero, we’re not going to care.”

T'Challa becomes Star Lord

In this alternate universe it's not Peter Quill whose kidnapped but T'Challa from Wakanda by Yondu. He seems to have a strong relationship with Yondu, who acts as his advisor and guide.

A completely different Avengers team

In the trailer, we see the Avengers in the familiar New York cityscape, trying do what they know best. But it's not the characters we are familiar with. Instead there's Gamora, Star-Lord, Black Panther, and Thor.