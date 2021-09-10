Shang Chi earned Rs 86 lakh on Thursday, taking its box office collection at Rs 18.18 crore so far

The new Marvel movie Shang Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings is trying to keep its grip at the box office and is also mounting rave reviews from critics.

Shang Chi hit the Indian box office last week and earned Rs 2.97 crore on the first day. While the movie witnessed a dip on Thursday and collected only Rs 86 lakh.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Shang Chi has so far managed to earn a gross amount of Rs 18.18 crore in the domestic market.

#ShangChiAndTheLegendOfTheTenRings Fri 2.97 cr, Sat 3.33 cr, Sun 4.31 cr, Mon 1.53 cr, Tue 1.22 cr, Wed 1.06 cr, Thu 86 lakhs. Total: ₹ 15.28 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. All versions... #ShangChi ₹ 18.18 cr Gross BOC. pic.twitter.com/sjxZohjilg — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 10, 2021

Within the first two days of its release in India, Shang-Chi recorded an impressive box office collection of Rs 6.5 crore. Many expected it to perform well on the weekdays to end the first week on a high note.

The film has been produced by Kevin Feige along with Jonathan Schwartz and directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

It features Simu Liu, Fala Chen, Awkwafina, Tony Leung, and Michelle Yeo. The star cast also includes Florian Munteanu, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Benedict Wong, Dallas Liu, Yuen Wah, Zach Cherry, and Ronny Chieng.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hit the screens on 3 September.