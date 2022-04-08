Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is already keeping the audience hooked a month ahead of its release.

There are a lot of Marvel movie fans out there ready to get back into their favourite superhero universe, which has already made a strong start to 2022 with the premiere of the highly anticipated Moon Knight just last week.

However, many Marvel fans cannot stop talking about Benedict Cumberbatch's next adventure- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The film is less than a month away from its release and the pre-bookings have already started worldwide.

This ambitious sequel to Doctor Strange is off to a great start as just one day after the tickets sales were launched, it has just broken Fandango's advance ticket sales record for 2022. In the first 20 hours, MCU’s new adventure managed to sell more tickets than any other film of this year so far, including DC’s recent release The Batman. The Batman has grossed $351.8 million at the domestic box office and $714.5 million worldwide.

Marvel's next cinematic venture has seen the biggest ticket sales since those of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which went on sale on 29 November last year.

According to Fandango’s early tracking report, the website saw so many fans reserve their seats for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that movie theatres had to schedule additional screenings to meet the high demand. In terms of early ticket sales, the film has beaten movies like Scream, Uncharted and Sonic The Hedgehog 2. The first movie of the Doctor Strange franchise collected $677 million worldwide. The makers are hopeful that the sequel will blow out the record of the first one.

According to Fandango’s Managing Editor Erik Davis, the epic first day of presales for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has proven that fans are beyond excited to experience all the thrills, chills and blockbuster surprises provided by Marvel.

Described as MCU’s first horror film, the movie sees Cumberbatch reprise his role as Dr Stephen Strange. This time he will be joined by Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, and Rachel McAdams who are reprising their roles as Scarlet Witch, Karl Mordo, Wong, and Dr Christine Palmer respectively. The movie will also introduce a live-action debut of fan-favourite Marvel hero America Chavez, who will be portrayed by newcomer Xochitl Gomez.

The film is directed by Sam Raimi, the script penned by Michael Waldron and the executive producer is Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.