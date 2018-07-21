You are here:

Marvel's Cloak and Dagger, starring Olivia Holt, Aubrey Joseph, to return for second season in 2019

FP Staff

Jul,21 2018 17:35:45 IST

The series Cloak and Dagger, based on a Marvel comic of the same name, has been renewed for its second season by Freeform, according to a Variety report.

The announcement was made by the showrunners at Cloak and Dagger's first appearance at San Diego Comic-Con, Hollywood Reporter said.

A scene from MArvel's Cloak and Dagger. Twitter

The panel featured cast members Olivia Holt, Aubrey Joseph, Emma Lahana and Ally Maki, as well as executive producers Joe Pokaski and Jeph Loeb.

The series, co-produced by Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios will return with a 10-episode season in 2019, the Variety report said.

The report in Hollywood Reporter added Cloak and Dagger, created by Disney-owned cable network Freeform ranks as Freeform's No. 1 series debut in more than two years.

It follows the story of Tandy Bowen played by Holt and Tyrone Johnson essayed by Joseph, who are two different kids from very different backgrounds. They find themselves burdened by newly discovered superpowers through which they are mysteriously linked to one another, Variety said.

Freeform has in its lap shows like Grown-ish, The Bold Type, Siren, Alone Together and the upcoming Fosters spinoff Good Behavior and Pretty Little Liars spin-off The Perfectionists.

The first season of Cloak and Dagger premiered in June 2018 and accumulated 4.4 million viewers across all platforms, Variety added.

