Marvel Studios will feature LGBTQI characters in future films, promises president Kevin Feige

Los Angeles: Two LGBTQ characters will be featured in future Marvel Studios films, the studio president Kevin Feige has said.

This comes about eight months after actress Tessa Thompson told fans that her Thor: Ragnarok character Valkyrie is bisexual. Feige spoke on introducing LGBTQ character in an interview with The Playlist, reports dailymail.co.uk.

In the interview, Feige was asked "When will we be getting a gay, bi, LGBTQ character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Is it even in the works?" Feige replied with a "yes".

When asked if the characters are already introduced in MCU, or will it be new to the story line, Feige said, "Both… Both ones you've seen and ones you haven't seen."

Last October, Thompson responded to a Twitter thread speculating on the sexuality of the character after a male user called the character a "typical sexless marvel tomboy..oh but with wisecracks".

Thompson said: "She's bi. And yes, she cares very little about what men think of her. What a joy to play."

According to movieweb.com, Black Panther also was supposed to feature an LGBTQ relationship, but was later edited out.

Last year, Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn had said: "There are probably gay characters in the Marvel universe, we just don't know who they are yet."

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: Jun 26, 2018 15:18 PM