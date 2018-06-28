Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige reveals why original Avengers survived Thanos' deadly snap in Infinity War

After watching Avengers: Infinity War, a lot of fans noticed that the original Avengers were still alive. While everyone's favorite Loki, Black Panther, Gamora, Vision, Doctor Strange, and Spider-Man, among others, turned to ash, the core Avengers team was intact. Now, in a recent interview to io9, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has addressed why the original Avengers survived the end of Infinity War.

Feige said "you can sort of do the math" as to why the original Avengers made it out alive: Because the Avengers series is heading towards a conclusion.

"I think for a film series that is going on 10 years and is gearing towards a conclusion with Avengers 4, which you don't usually have in these kind of movies, you can sort of do the math," Feige said, "And realise it's the original Avengers that are left."

It has also been speculated that Avengers 4 will end an era for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And Feige's statements seem to confirm these speculations.

Also read: Avengers: Infinity War ending explained — who's dead, who's coming back and what's next

Feige also seems to have confirmed that Hawkeye, who wasn't a part of Infinity War, is alive as he is an original Avenger.

While Avengers comes to an end, the MCU is far from done. The franchise has two movies confirmed after next year's Infinity War sequel — Spider-Man: Far From Home in July and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

Disney CEO Bob Iger said that a "new franchise beyond Avengers" could carry the MCU into the future. This could mean that the next phase of the universe could build up to movies similar to Infinity War that don't necessarily revolve around the Avengers.

Updated Date: Jun 28, 2018 13:06 PM