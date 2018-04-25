Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige on Captain Marvel: She has one of the most unique and inspiring origin stories

Los Angeles: Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has shared additional details from the upcoming superhero film Captain Marvel.

Oscar-winner Brie Larson will portray the character of Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, a US Air Force pilot whose DNA is fused with that of an alien during an accident, which imbues her with the powers of superhuman strength, energy projection, and flight.

Giving an update on the production process of the film, Feige said the film will take the fans on a nostalgia trip back to the 90s.

"In the '90s there were things called video stores. You could go into video stores and you could pick up VHSs and decide what movies you wanted to go see. I miss that. That was fun. We're doing certain sets that look like that and it's fun to be back in that era because I'm old," Feige told Variety.

He also said the character will have "one of the most unique origin stories".

"You're going to get the most powerful superhero that we've ever introduced with, I think, one of the most unique and inspiring origin stories," he said.

The film, being directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, will also feature Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury without his iconic eye-patch.

According to Feige, the story also follows Fury who "thought the Cold War is over, (so) the best days are behind him".

"He encounters certain things in this movie. It sets him on that path that leads us to where we are 19 films later," he added.

Captain Marvel, also starring Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Clark Gregg, Djimon Hounsou and Lee Pace, will release on 6 March, 2019.

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2018 15:30 PM