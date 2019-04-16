Marvel movies marathon — From Iron Man to Captain Marvel, watching all 21 MCU films ahead of Avengers: Endgame

The Ultimate Marvel Movies Marathon 11 years and 21 films later, Avengers: Endgame is just a few days away. What a marvelous feat of vision and execution the Marvel Cinematic Universe is, enriching pop culture in a manner that is without parallel. Now nothing can make Endgame come any sooner, but there can't be a better way to get into the mood for the final battle with Thanos than going back to the beginning and retracing the entire journey to how we got *here* - breathless with excitement for the conclusion of the truly epic saga. So, here's presenting the Ultimate Marvel Marathon, where we watch every film in the MCU - from Iron Man to Captain Marvel - in the greatest Marvel Studios throwback you've seen. We look at the crazy moments and little details that we may have missed or forgotten over time, all of which have contributed to the iconic status the Avengers and other characters hold around the globe. From intriguing trivia to legendary scenes, from cinephile musings to fanboy excitement, expect it all in the Ultimate Marvel Marathon. Join us, won't you?

11:23 (IST) Enter Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark As Tony is hammering away in a cave at his first rudimentary Iron Man suit, I can’t help but think about how his suit evolved over the next decade. In some cases, the upgrade is obvious because Tony Stark states it, as in Iron Man 3. But every film sees the suit change subtly. (In the Endgame trailers, it looks like the sleekest it has ever been.)

11:08 (IST) And we begin with Iron Man (2008) A few minutes into Iron Man, and we meet Col. James Rhodes. Except... it’s not Don Cheadle! The first film had Terrence Howard featuring as Tony Stark’s bestie. The next time we met him, in Iron Man 2, Howard was replaced because they had, let’s just say, ‘issues’. Either way, no one’s complaining, because Cheadle makes for a great Rhodey. (Not roadie, Delhi Boy. Calm down.)

10:53 (IST) Schedule of films for today: 16 April Iron Man The Incredible Hulk Iron Man 2 Thor Captain America

We begin our marathon with Iron Man (2008), where Robert Downey Jr plays Iron Man with much panache. One of the first things we noticed the sleek Iron Man suit.

Avengers: Endgame is only 10 days away. The last film in a massive 22-film extravanganza — Phase 3 of Marvel Cinematic Universe — comes to an end in 10 days. It's been a long, emotional and sometimes exhaustive journey for fans following Marvel films, from Iron Man in 2008 to Captain Marvel, which releases just last month.

Such is the anticipation around the film, that Joe Russo joked in an interview to Firstpost, "There're actually people out there who aren't Marvel employees and have seen Endgame. They're secured on an island somewhere till the film releases. It's a part of their contract."

Everyone is hungry for spoilers (or any updates) on Avengers: Endgame. What is going to happen now that more than half of the superheroes are dead, post Thanos' snap? Will the original Avengers have to time travel back to the events of the first Avengers film in New York to change things? Russo doesn't reveal much, saying, "I can't talk about who's going forward and who's not. All I can say is Endgame has a runtime of three hours so obviously, there are a lot of stories packed into those three hours. And they will do justice to the way the Avengers franchise has shaped up so far."

So, the excitement levels are high, and a Marvel movie marathon is a great way to sustain it till the final film releases. In this 'Ultimate Marvel Movie Marathon' we hope to take you through all the tropes, scenes, dialogues and characters that made you fall in love with MCU, as we wait with bated breath for Avengers: Endgame.

Updated Date: Apr 16, 2019 11:28:54 IST

