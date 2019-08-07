Marvel fans allege BTS Army hijacked Tony Stark's Avengers: Endgame quote 'Love You 3000'

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has given us a ton of memorable moments, from assembling the superhero team of Avengers, to introducing cosmic adventures or visiting the aesthetically appealing Wakanda, the movies have produced a lot of incredible moments and some worth-mentioning lines.

Avengers: Endgame celebrated the franchise history with many emotional twists, and left us with a unique catchphrase that will have us repeating it for years, 'I Love You 3000'.

Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) and Pepper Pott's (Gwayneth Paltrow) daughter, Morgan Stark's adorable, and numerical, statement of adoration for her father has become the breakout quote from Avengers: Endgame.

The line is first said when Tony is putting Morgan to bed after he cracks the code for time travel. The same statement then it takes on a much more emotional meaning at the end of the movie after Tony's death, when his hologram says "I love you 3,000" back to Morgan.

The phrase is perfectly suited for Marvel fans who went onto to declare their love for Robert Downey Jr himself on his last outing as Iron Man. Hence, it is rather a matter of pride for Marvel fandom when someone claims their right over the phrase.

Earlier today, Twitter was divided into two groups over the "I Love You 3000" phrase. It all began when K-pop band BTS member Jin used the phrase during his Wembley concert. BTS Amry was quick to share the video and claimed their ownership was the first to take on the phrase.

Ever since the Avengers Endgame released, the Internet is collectively sobbing over their Iron Man's stand-out moment. Hence, Marvel fans jumped in the discussion to claim their right back and stating, "Tony Stark didn’t sacrifice himself so you could do this to his memory." Check out some of the reactions here

However, a user later clarified the issue, and mentioned that Jin only used the phrase for his army and has often claimed to be a Marvel fan. She also added that BTS music video 'Epiphany' recently reached 50 million views, and they were just celebrating by making reference to the Marvel quote.

We aren’t trying to take it, we never could. We were just referencing when Jin said it to armys at the wembly concert cuz he’s a big marvel fan. His vid epiphany recently reached 50mil views and we are just celebrating by making reference to the sweet quote cuz he loves it a lot. — ✨🍒 ⱽᴬᴺᵀᴱ 愛🍒✨ (@VVANTE1995) August 7, 2019

Updated Date: Aug 07, 2019