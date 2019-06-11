Marvel fan attempts to enter Guinness Book of World Records by watching Avengers: Endgame 103 times

A Marvel fan has already seen Avengers: Endgame 103 times, setting the record for the most number of times anyone has seen the film in the same theater, reports Screen Rant. Released on 26 April, the film is currently the second highest grossing film of all time with a massive haul of $2.73 billion at the box office. However, it seems that superfan Agustin Alanis has contributed a considerable bit to its domestic and global earnings by watching the film an insane number of times at the theater.

Last year, Anthony Mitchell saw Infinity War 103 times, which earned him a trip to the Endgame set and a place in the Guinness Book of World Records. After beating Anthony's record with 103 screenings of Avengers: Endgame, Alanis posted a picture of his 103rd viewing to honour Mitchell's record and thanked him for inspiration. Though Alanis now seemingly holds the record, the official record hasn’t been updated yet.

Check out his tweet below:

Chronicling his journey on Twitter, Alanis has taken pictures with theater staff and a ticket stub each time he has gone into the theaters to see Endgame. According to his social media, he is currently on his 110th viewing.

Written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, Endgame is a follow-up to Infinity War, which ended with Thanos obliterating half of all life in the universe with a snap of his finger.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame featured Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, Josh Brolin among others.

