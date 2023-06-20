Kraven the Hunter is the visceral story about how and why one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be. Set before his notorious vendetta with Spider-Man, Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as the titular character in the R-rated film.

This is a multi-picture deal which means Johnson will play the character in more than one film.

Johnson was selected due to his superb performance in Bullet Train. The Sony-Marvel team was also impressed by his skills in the upcoming Brad Pitt film directed by David Leitch. This is not the first time when he will be seen playing a superhero. He has appeared in cult hit Kick-Ass (2010) and its 2013 sequel and was also seen in the role of Quicksilver in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015). With many iconic films to his credit, he was last seen in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. Johnson is represented by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Sloane Offer.

Directed by ​J.C. Chandor​​​, the film also stars ​Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott and Russell Crowe.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases ‘Kraven The Hunter’ on October 6, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Only in cinemas.

Sony is focusing on building its hero-antihero universe. Coming up in the pipeline are Tom Hardy’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which will be out on 24 September this year, and Jared Leto’s Morbius scheduled for next year.

