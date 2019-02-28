Marvel Comics' Venom poster hints crossover with Avengers; issue to release in August

Marvel Comics released a teaser image for its upcoming Venom comic book storyline. Illustrated by Greg Land, the picture seems to hint towards a crossover between Venom and the Avengers in the Marvel universe. Carnage is seen targeting the formidable heroes with a symbiote of sorts. Marvel heroes like Captain America, the Hulk, Hawkeye, Spider-Man and Captain Marvel feature in the poster. The image is captioned with the one-liner 'Everyone is a target.' This issue will hit stands in August, 2019.

This essentially sets the stage for Venom's upcoming story line which presently deals with Venom and his psychotic symbiote offspring, Carnage. This plot has also been explored in the recent Web of Venom specials which is a precursor to Web of Venom: Cult of Carnage to release in April, states CBR.

Web of Venom departs from Venom's ongoing series to introduce crucial characters within its story line that have gradually made their way into the original narrative.

At this point in time, no writer has been named for this particular crossover, though current Venom scribe Donny Cates cannot be ruled out for the role.

