Marvel chief Kevin Feige reveals The Eternals could be a Guardians-like ensemble epic spanning 'thousands of years'

FP Staff

Feb 26, 2019 18:02:29 IST

Marvel president Kevin Feige has disclosed quite a few interesting details about the projects lined up for Phase 4 of the MCU, and the studio's plans for these upcoming projects.

The Eternals. Image via Twitter/@MCUCosmic

During a recent media interaction for Captain Marvel promotions, Feige revealed that The Eternals may be introduced together as an ensemble from the beginning, like they did for Guardians of the Galaxy, as opposed to presenting them one by one, and then assembling them all as the Avengers.

In his interview with Collider, Feige also said that The Eternals could span a time-frame of thousands of years. He said, "Jack Kirby did an immense, amazing epic with Eternals that spans tens of thousands of years, and that’s also something we haven’t really done," adding that everything after Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, would be "different and unique."

The Eternals is being directed Chloe Zhaol, from a script written by Matthew and Ryan Firpo. The comic was created by Jack Kirby and will follow a fictional species of humanity which is an offshoot of the evolutionary process that created sentient life on Earth. The alien Celestials intended the Eternals to be the defenders of Earth, which led to the inevitable war against their destructive counterparts, the Deviants.

Avengers: Endgame will mark the end of Marvel Cinematic Universe's third phase. The film is slated to hit screens on 26 April.

