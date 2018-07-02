Marvel boss Kevin Feige on Black Panther's chances at Oscars 2019: It would be wonderful to see it recognised

Marvel boss Kevin Feig says Black Panther is a stellar product of humongous hard work and talent and it would be "wonderful" to see the film find due recognition at next year's Academy Awards.

The 45-year-old Marvel Studios president is, however, realistic about the Ryan Coogler-directed movie's bid at Oscars 2019 as the superhero genre mostly finds mention in the technical categories.

When asked if Disney will run an Oscar campaign for Black Panther, Feige told Vox, "Almost everyone involved in that movie, bringing that movie together, is great, and it would be wonderful to see if they're recognised. We'll see. This genre, typically not.

"And I think it would be a wonderful thing for Panther and for our production designer Hannah (Beachler), and our costume designer Ruth (Carter), and for Ryan (Coogler) who co-wrote the script with Joe Robert Cole, and of course directed the movie. And Michael B Jordan, and Chadwick (Boseman) and Lupita (Nyong'o) and Letitia (Wright)..."

The producer, however, batted for the genre full of VFX and "explosions".

"Yes, they're visual effects, yes, they are fun explosions, yes, there are spaceships. But these are all hand-crafted. Maybe it's in front of a computer; it's often actual sets, actual hand-built costumes. As much passion and artistry and talent goes into every single one we do; it'd be amazing for them to be recognised," he said.

At this year's Oscars, from the superhero-mutant genre, it was James Mangold's Logan that received a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay.

In 2017, despite being a debacle both critically and at the box office, Suicide Squad scored an Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

