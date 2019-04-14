Marvel announces release of new Star Wars: Age of Resistance comics in July 2019

Los Angeles: Marvel has more in store for its fans, as it announced that new Star Wars comics are set to be unveiled in July this year.

On Saturday, the panel revealed that the upcoming Star Wars: Age of Resistance series would largely focus on the characters from the new trilogy of movies, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed.

It was also revealed that the comics would highlight one of the characters from The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

Star Wars: The Age of Resistance Special, the ninth issue, will have three stories penned by Taylor, G. Willow Willson, and Chris Eliopoulos.

Writer Kieron Gillen and artist Angel Unzueta are being replaced by Greg Pak and Phil Noto, respectively, the panel mentioned.

Noto designed five of the nine covers which were unveiled during the panel. This threw light on five titles Star Wars: Age of Resistance: Finn, Star Wars: Age of Resistance: Captain Phasma, both coming out in July; Star Wars: Age of Resistance: Rey releasing September, Star Wars: Age of Resistance: Poe and Star Wars: Age of Resistance: Hux, likely to release in August.

Meanwhile, Pak said his storyline is set between A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back.

Greg's storyline will split the heroes of the original trilogy into three pairs where each one will tell a distinct story.

Updated Date: Apr 14, 2019 12:50:35 IST

