Marudhar Express first look: Kunaal Roy Kapur, Tara Alisha Berry star in Vishal Mishra's small town story

Vishal Mishra, known for his films Coffee With D and Hotel Milan, is all set for his upcoming small-town love story, Marudhar Express, starring Kunaal Roy Kapur and Tara Alisha Berry.

The makers of the film have released two posters of the film, which captures the essence of the film, set in Kanpur.

The story revolves around a couple who come under the pressure of child birth right after their arranged marriage. Marudhar Express deals with the struggles faced post marriage in the present context, albeit in a humorous tenor.

Earlier titled Hum Dono Honge Kaamyaab, the film features Kunaal Roy Kapur as an innocent man who doesn’t play along with wits and Tara Alisha Berry as an ambitious individual who wishes to break through the stereotypes that exist in a small town. Rajesh Sharma will be essaying the role of the male protagonist's father.

Director Vishal Mishra said that his intention was to make a family entertainer that can connect with the masses, yet raise vital questions relevant to the current era. "I am a huge fan of Hrishikesh Mukherjee and his slice-of-life films. This film is truly inspired by his style of filmmaking. A fair share of the credit also goes to our producer Raj Kushwaha for his unconditional support.” he said in a statement.

Raj Kushwaha, a first-time producer for the film, said, “It has been a wonderful experience to work with Vishal in my first production venture. Marudhar Express is very true to its genre of being a neat, clean family entertainer. Above all, it has been an passionate execution from all of us and that, more than anything, will resonate with the audience.”

Marudhar Express is slated to release on 26 October. The music of the film will be released under the Zee Music Company label.

Updated Date: Aug 03, 2018 14:06 PM