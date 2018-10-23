Martin Garrix tops DJ Mag's list third time in a row

Dutch DJ Martin Garrix has won the top spot in DJ Mag's "Top 100 DJs", for third year in a row. The 22-year-old producer is the third artiste to top the list thrice, behind fellow Dutchmen Armin van Buuren and Tiesto.

Garrix was the youngest DJ to nab number one slot in 2016 and retained the title in 2017. Garrix was awarded the trophy by DJ Mag managing director Martin Carvell on stage at the Amsterdam Arena, which took place during the Amsterdam Dance Event, reported Variety.

The DJ first came in limelight in 2013, courtesy his EDM track 'Animals', and went on to work with EDM artistes like Afrojack and David Guetta, as well as mainstream pop stars Usher for 2015's 'Don't Look Down' and Bebe Rexha for 'In the Name of Love' in 2016.

Martin was signed to Spinnin’ Records initially and then moved to Sony and also created his own label STMPD RCRDS. Martin has collaborated with Khalid in the recent past for June's 'Ocean'. He has also collaborated with contemporary DJ's like Guetta, Loopers, and Justin Mylo. Garrix also headlined the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics at South Korea in 2018. He is reportedly also collaborating with Rihanna for her upcoming album which also features artists Calvin Harris, Guetta, and Diplo.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Oct 23, 2018 17:11 PM