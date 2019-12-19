You are here:

Martin Garrix, The Chainsmokers, DJ Snake and Flume among artists to headline Sunburn Festival 2019 in Goa

Goa will once again be the destination for the upcoming Sunburn Festival to be held between 27 to 29 December.

The event will take place on Vagator beach, and will be headlined by electronic music artists like Dutch DJ Martin Garrix, known for songs like 'Animals'; The Chainsmokers whose tracks include 'Roses', '#Selfie' and 'Closer'; DJ Snake, who gained fame with 'Bird Machine' and 'Turn Down For What', as well as Australian DJ Flume, who recently released the mixtape, Hi, This is Flume.

According to the official website, Julian Jordan, Jonas Blue, Lost Frequencies, and Fedde Le Grand are among the supporting acts.

This edition of the festival will introduce an underground music venture called Solaris, which will feature international and house and techno artists, which will take place on two different stages.

Cuban American DJ Maceo Plex, five time DJ Award-winner Luciano alongside Spanish DJ Coyu, Swedish DJ Jeremy Olander, German DJs Oliver Huntemann, and Hosh are part of the line-up of this special section.

Sunburn has also dedicated a segment specifically for psychedelic trance music, where Israeli artists Belik Boom, Captain Hook, duo Designer Hippies, British DJ and producer Laughing Buddha, Space Cat, Shanti People, Xerox & Illumination will perform their sets. Indian artists like Ritviz, Sartek, Priyanjana, and Anish Sood are also going to take on the Sunburn stage.

Previously, musicians who have played at the festival include Swedish House Mafia, Tiesto, Avicii, Hardwell, Deadmau5, Armin van Buuren, David Guetta, Afrojack, and Nicky Romero.

According to Manorama Online, besides musical entertainment, a ride on a giant wheel, bungee jumping and zip-lining are other activities that festival attendees can engage in.

Tickets start at Rs 3,000 and go upto Rs 40,000.

Updated Date: Dec 19, 2019 18:48:05 IST