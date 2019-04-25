Martin Garrix collaborates with Macklemore, Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump for new single, 'Summer Days'

Dutch DJ and record producer Martin Garrix had collaborated with Macklemore and Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump for his new single 'Summer Days'. According to a press release, the song showcases a different side of Garrix's diverse range of sounds and blends with the vocals delivered by the other two musicians.

'Summer Days' has been described as a story of love at first sight from the narrator's perspective. "It’s the story of two lovers who make each other better people. It whips up the emotion of new love; the kind when you can’t bear to be apart from each other," adds the release.

Garrix in a statement said: "'Summer Days' is one of those tracks that makes you want to get in the car with your friends and blast it with the windows down. I’m honoured to be working with Patrick and Macklemore on this track since I think they are both great artists. They are both very different in terms of style which gave the track new dimensions. I’m super happy with the end result!"

Previously, the 22-year-old, who shot to fame with his 2013 solo release 'Animals', had teamed up with Khalid for 'Ocean' , Bebe Rexha for ‘In The Name Of Love’ , and Dua Lipa for ‘Scared To Be Lonely’.

'Summer Days' will release on 25 April.

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2019 16:57:26 IST

