Market Down Hai, Amazon Prime Video's stand-up special featuring Gaurav Gupta, to release on 14 May
Amazon Prime Video India also released a teaser of Market Down Hai, which marks comedian Gaurav Gupta's first association with the streamer.
Amazon Prime Video announced and released the teaser of its upcoming Amazon Funnies Market Down Hai featuring popular stand-up comic Gaurav Gupta on 10 May. The show is Gupta's first association with the streamer.
According to a press release, the show is a "hilarious and rib-tickling act that promises to give viewers worldwide a heavy dose of laughter." The teaser sees Gupta talk about his different experience from his life — from being a Delhiite to his observations of the Baniya community.
“Everyone wants to watch a show if they know it’s on Amazon Prime Video. That said, Market Down Hai is really special for me as it is my first stand-up special on Amazon prime video and also as I used my life experiences that are hilarious in nature in the stand-up. I am a Baniya and cracking jokes on the Baniya community never gets old for me. I hope the audience will love Market Down Hai as much as they loved my other work of stand up," Gupta said in a statement.
Here is the teaser
