Amazon Prime Video announced and released the teaser of its upcoming Amazon Funnies Market Down Hai featuring popular stand-up comic Gaurav Gupta on 10 May. The show is Gupta's first association with the streamer.

According to a press release, the show is a "hilarious and rib-tickling act that promises to give viewers worldwide a heavy dose of laughter." The teaser sees Gupta talk about his different experience from his life — from being a Delhiite to his observations of the Baniya community.

“Everyone wants to watch a show if they know it’s on Amazon Prime Video. That said, Market Down Hai is really special for me as it is my first stand-up special on Amazon prime video and also as I used my life experiences that are hilarious in nature in the stand-up. I am a Baniya and cracking jokes on the Baniya community never gets old for me. I hope the audience will love Market Down Hai as much as they loved my other work of stand up," Gupta said in a statement.

